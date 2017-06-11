Polling Stations for 1st Round of French Legislative Election Open

Security at polling stations will be provided by 50,000 police and gendarmes, as well as soldiers of the Sentinelle operation, patrolling public venues and transport hubs across the country.
According to Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll, published on Friday, the alliance of La Republique En Marche party (LREM), founded by French President Emmanuel Macron, and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) could get between 397 and 427 parliamentary seats. The second round of the election is scheduled for June 18.
