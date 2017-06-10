German Lawmaker Doubts Legality of Germany's EU Membership

In his opinion, Germany has limited sovereignty and thus did not have the right to sign treaties on accession to the EU.

"A written request to assess the sovereignty of the FRG [Federal Republic of Germany] was sent to the European Commission in order to find out what impact limited or lacking sovereignty could have on the legality of the accession of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Treaty of Rome and the Lisbon Treaty, the European Community and the European Union, as well as the eurozone," Voigt's press service stated.

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic Germany Rules Out Haircut for Greece Despite Wartime Debt Relief for Berlin whether the European Commission considers the 1990 Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany — signed by the FRG, the GDR [German Democratic Republic], as well as the USSR, the United States, Great Britain and France — to be in force.

The European Commission is expected to respond to his request within six weeks.

Earlier, the politician said that Germany lacks sovereignty and is dependent on Washington, especially when it comes to military issues. Voigt, who was elected to the European Parliament in 2014 as a representative of the National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD), described Germany's status as one of "postwar occupation" by the US, adding that the country "to this day is subject to the provisions of the Allied postwar occupation law."

"Especially in the military field, all the requirements come from Washington, and the federal republic has, at best, vassal status. German patriots have never claimed anything else," Voigt noted.