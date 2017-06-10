UK Police: Terrorists Planned to Ram Heavier Truck Into Crowd on London Bridge

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls British Police Arrest Another London Bridge Terror Suspect

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The three men – Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba – ploughed a van through a crowd on London Bridge on Saturday night before stabbing revelers in nearby Borough Market.

London’s Metropolitan Police shared details of the attack in a statement that read, "Morning of Saturday, 3 June: Butt attempts to hire a 7.5 tonne lorry online but does not provide payment details and the rental does not go ahead."

Forensic experts found "13 wine bottles with rags wrapped around them and believed to be filled with a flammable liquid" and two blow torches in the Renault van. A Quran, opened at a page describing martyrdom, was also discovered at one of the assailants’ properties.

Vehicle rental firms have been asked to keep a look out for any suspicious activity, according to the Met. Police have also installed barriers at eight London bridges after the deadly ramming and are considering using them at other iconic locations across the capital.