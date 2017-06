© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Labour Party Leader Corbyn Votes at Snap General Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) party will give its informal backing to UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, which failed to secure a majority in the general election, local media reported Friday.

"DUP will give Theresa May and the Conservatives its backing in Parliament and says there is no need for a formal coalition deal," Sky News cited its sources as saying.

Reports indicate that the DUP would support May under a "confidence and supply" rule where a minority government is supported by a smaller party on key points in exchange for concessions.