Europe Cannot 'Outsource' Defense, No Other Choice Than Defend Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Europe cannot "outsource" its defense in a changing global landscape and must take matters into its own hands, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a speech advocating common European defense on Friday.

"In today's world, a strong NATO, a strong European Union and a strong relationship between the two are more important than they have ever been before. But our deference to NATO can no longer be used as a convenient alibi to argue against greater European efforts," Juncker said in Prague.

He pointed to the "fundamental" change over the past decade in US policy, where "it has become crystal-clear that our American partners consider that they are shouldering too much of a burden for their wealthy European allies."

"We have no other choice than to defend our own interests in the Middle East, in climate change, in our trade agreements," Juncker underscored, "The protection of Europe can no longer be outsourced."