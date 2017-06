© REUTERS/ Phil Noble UK PM May in Dire Straits as Brexit Election Gamble Fails to Pay Off

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Salmond has been defeated by Colin Clark, according to the Guardian newspaper. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon confessed on Friday she was upset with the result, although she said it was the party’s second best.

The SNP currently holds 33 seats after losing 19 seats to rivals from the Conservative and Labour parties, who have respectively 255 and 232 seats.

With 551 out of the 650 seats claimed in the UK House of Commons, local media have predicted a "hung" parliament. UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the snap election in April in a hope to gain a larger majority looks on track to fall short of the 326 needed to keep it.