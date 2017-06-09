UK Home Secretary Holds Seat in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian newspaper, Rudd was backed by 25,668 residents of Hastings and Rye, while her rival from the Labour Party was backed by 25,332.

The newspaper added that the recount took place in the constituency.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn kept his seat with an increased majority, While Preime Minister Theresa May held her seat with a slight drop, as she saw her overall majority in parliament fall, despite hoping for a landslide victory.