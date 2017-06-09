Conservative 'Holy of Holies' Carlton Club Depressed as UK Vote Count Proceeds

LONDON (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — The holy of holies of the Conservative party, Carlton Club in London, is full of depressed high-ranking party members, former House of Commons seat holders and current lords, and watching the vote count throughout the night, which make the loss more and more imminent, and drinking whiskey to make the bitter truth easier to swallow, a Sputnik correspondent from inside the club reported.

There are several locations for election night parties in London, which bring together supporters of one side or another to watch who wins in every constituency and celebrate or lament together.

For the Conservative side, it's definitely the lament time tonight.

The exit poll projected the Tories to lose the overall majority in Westminster, which it enjoyed with 330 seats, and get not more than 314.

"This is a total disaster for us!", "What will happen to Brexit?", "We are going to lose in London!", "Why at all did she [UK Prime Minister Theresa May] call the snap election? Who advised her?!" are the exclamations that can be heard around.

Some heavyweights of the party are already starting to plan who to support for the new leadership after May steps down.

"There is no way she is going to stay," one of bigwigs in the club told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

Although the votes at UK general election haven't been count yet, it is already clear the government will see major changes on Friday.