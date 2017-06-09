Jeremy Corbyn Calls on Theresa May to Step Down After Weak Election Showing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Prime Minister Theresa May to step down on Friday after the Conservative party’s poor performance in a snap election that she called to strengthen her mandate.

"The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go," Corbyn said after securing reelection.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn keep his seat with an increased majority and the defeat of former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, Theresa May held her seat with a slight drop, as she saw her overall majority in parliament fall, despite hoping for a landslide victory.