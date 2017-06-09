Seat of UK Home Secretary Rudd Could Fall to Labour Party After Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the Britons cast their ballots to chose the new country's parliament.

The BBC broadcaster reported Thursday that the Conservatives could lose the seat in the Hastings and Rye constituency that was previously the seat of the home secretary, as the result of the Labour Party nominee was projected to be by almost 5 percent better than the one of Rudd.

According to the exit poll by Ipsos MORI/GfK for Sky News, BBC and ITV News, the Conservative Party lost its majority of 330 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, winning only 314 seats in the vote, while the Labour Party won 266 seats.