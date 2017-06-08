No Violations in UK Snap Parliamentary Elections - Russian Official

Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.
"We are in constant contact with organizations of compatriots, with the UK human rights organizations. There have been no serious violations during the voting day," Brod, who is monitoring the elections remotely, said.
He added that turnout in the UK elections traditionally increased by the end of the day because "the Brits like to vote after work."
The United Kingdom is holding early parliamentary elections on Thursday called by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.
