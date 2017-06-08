No Violations in UK Snap Parliamentary Elections - Russian Official

© REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne Main UK Party Leaders Cast Ballots in Snap Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There have been no violations during the voting day in the parliamentary elections in the United Kingdom yet, the increase in turnout can be predicted by the evening, Alexander Brod, the director of the Moscow Bureau for Human Rights and a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Polling stations are open from 7:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) until 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Exit polls results are expected immediately after the voting ends.

"We are in constant contact with organizations of compatriots, with the UK human rights organizations. There have been no serious violations during the voting day," Brod, who is monitoring the elections remotely, said.

He added that turnout in the UK elections traditionally increased by the end of the day because "the Brits like to vote after work."

The United Kingdom is holding early parliamentary elections on Thursday called by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May to overcome "division in Westminster" ahead of the upcoming Brexit negotiations.