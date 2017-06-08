Almost 80% Ukrainians Disapprove President Poroshenko's Work - Poll

© REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko Poroshenko Signs Law on Ukrainian Language Quotas for Television

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the Rating Group Ukraine survey, 43 percent of the respondents did not approve of the president at all, while 33 percent rather disapproved of his work.

At the same time, 16 percent of respondents answered that they rather approve Poroshenko's work and only 1 percent fully approved the activities of the head of state.

Poroshenko was elected the president of Ukraine on May 25, 2014 scoring 54.7 percent of the votes.

The survey was carried out between April 21 and May 5 among 2,400 Ukrainians aged 18 years and above. Additionally, 1,378 respondents were surveyed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The survey was financed by the government of Canada.