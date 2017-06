STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – In spring 2016, a court in Oslo found that Breivik's rights were partially violated while in prison. Specifically, the court had discovered that Breivik was frequently held in complete isolation for up to 23 hours.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Supreme Court upheld the Appeal Court’s decision announced in early March and saying that no human rights violation in jail was detected with regard to Breivik, who is serving 21-year-long imprisonment after perpetrating deadly terror attacks in Oslo and its suburbs on July 22, 2011. The attacks claimed lives of the total of 77 people.