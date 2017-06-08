Register
03:32 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    UK to Elect New Country's Parliament in Thursday General Election

    © AFP 2017/ Justin TALLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (26)
    0 3320

    UK citizens will participate in the general election on Thursday choosing the next composition of parliament and potentially of the country's government.

    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivers a speech to launch the Conservative Party's local elections campaign, in Calverton Village Hall, Calverton, Britain April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Yates
    UK General Election's Focus Shifts From Brexit to Terrorism - Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The early parliamentary vote was announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on April 18. The politician explained the move saying that it would allow to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the Brussels on the Brexit-related issues.

    On April 19, the House of Commons voted in favor of holding early general election. On May 3, the parliament was dissolved, as May visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

    CONSERVATIVES' NEW OPPORTUNITIES OR LOSS OF MAJORITY?

    The House of Commons elected at the 2015 general election was controlled by the Conservative Party that won 330 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. The Labour Party became the largest opposition party with 232 seats, while the Scottish National Party (SNP) won 56 and the Liberal Democrats secured eight seats.

    UK
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    The Bellwether Seats: Five Constituencies Which Will Decide the UK Election
    Various media reports suggest that a set of reasons could be behind the snap election announcement. May wanted to strengthen her positions in the party, as she became the country's prime minister after the resignation of David Cameron, following the Brexit referendum, and faced opposition in the party.

    The snap election was also reportedly a part of the Conservative Party's plans to improve its 2015 results, as the Labour Party was weakened by an internal crisis and had a lack of support. An April YouGov poll showed that the Conservatives had 44 percent of the public's support, with the Labour Party receiving 23 percent.

    However, within the course of May the situation has significantly changed due to a number of reasons, including unpopular measures announced by the Conservatives and a series of terrorist attacks in the country that undermined the positions of the ruling party ahead of the Thursday vote.

    PREDICTIONS

    A number of UK pollsters still consider that the Conservative Party would finish first in the race, but the gap between it and the Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn is not double-digit anymore.

    A fresh Survation poll revealed that the gap between the two parties had decreased by 16 percent since May 9 and the Conservatives could be backed by 41.5 percent, while the Labour Party would be supported by 40.4 percent of voters.

    The YouGov pollster predicts that the Conservatives could win up to 334 seats backed by 42 percent of voters, while the Labour Party could get up to 302 after being supported by some 38 percent of voters.

    The Union Flag flies near the Houses of Parliament the day before a general election in central London, Britain June 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    UK General Election 2017: Ten Key Battlegrounds to Watch Out For
    According to the ICM poll for The Guardian newspaper revealed on Monday, the Conservative Party could gather support of 45 percent of voters, while 34 percent would back their Labour opponents.

    The Ipsos MORI poll showed Friday that May's party backed by 45 percent of Britons had a five-percent lead over the party of Corbyn.

    The Britain Elects poll aggregation service considers that the Conservatives could increase their results and get 23 more seats if to compare with 2015, while the Labour Party and the SNP would lose 13 and 10 seats respectively.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (26)

    Related:

    Merkel Expects Brexit Talks to Start Soon After UK Election
    Minority Report Becomes Reality: UK Police Make First Facial Recognition Arrest
    UK General Election's Focus Shifts From Brexit to Terrorism - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    election, parliament, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok