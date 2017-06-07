UK Tories to Gain Victory in Thursday Elections With 12% Lead Over Labour - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Liberal Democrats come third with 7 percent of projected votes, while both the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) are expected to get 5 percent of votes each, the poll conducted by the ICM pollster for The Guardian said.
The online poll was conducted on June 6 — 7 with 1,532 UK citizens having participated in the survey.
On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.
