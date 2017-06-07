UK Tories to Gain Victory in Thursday Elections With 12% Lead Over Labour - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Liberal Democrats come third with 7 percent of projected votes, while both the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) are expected to get 5 percent of votes each, the poll conducted by the ICM pollster for The Guardian said.

The Conservative Party may get 373 seats in the parliament compared to 199 Labour projected seats in the 650-seat UK parliament. Currently, the Tories have 330 seats while their competitors — 232 seats.

The online poll was conducted on June 6 — 7 with 1,532 UK citizens having participated in the survey.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.