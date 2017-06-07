Register
12:22 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People hold signs reading 'refugees welcome' as they take part in demonstration in solidarity with migrants seeking asylum in Europe after fleeing their home countries in Stockholm (File)

    Lap Dance Instead of Deportation: 'Underage' Refugees Thrive in Sweden

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (147)
    142110

    As if Sweden's struggles with so-called "underage refugees" were not enough, new hits just keep on coming. Of late, the problem of sexual relations between employees and inmates has sprung to the media's attention, intensifying the debate.

    Migrants in Stockholm
    © AP Photo/ David Keyton
    It's Official: Most Refugee 'Children' in Sweden Revealed to Be Adults
    The town of Åmål has launched an investigation into a local refugee accommodation, where a female employee reportedly gave a lap dance and had intimate relations with minor inmates. According to Swedish national broadcaster SVT, the problem of sexual proximity between underage refugees and personnel may persist in other homes as well.

    A video published by SVT, shows a female employee give a youth sitting in a chair a lap dance during an unknown celebration at a refugee accommodation. In addition, SVT's informants revealed several cases of intimate relations between staff and inmates.

    "This is not okay, of course. Such an approach to children they work with does not look professional," Maria Björklund, the head of a unit at the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO) told SVT.

    Book
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    Ivan Stipic of Åmål Municipality pointed out that it is unacceptable for staff to celebrate and imbibe alcohol with people under their patronage. According to him, an incident was reported to social services, which in turn will decide whether to file a police report.

    In another related case, a YouTube video uploaded by the signature Videomannen explicitly suggesting sexual motives in female refugee volunteers incited the ire of the women's network Vi Står Inte Ut ("We can't stand it"), which unites volunteers in the asylum industry. The video, which utilizes screenshots and photos from the network's own Facebook group featuring middle-aged women posing with "refugee children," some of which appear to be in their thirties, sparked a controversy, yet was denounced by female activists and subsequently reported to the police, Swedish news outlet Fria Tider reported. Vi Står Inte Ut is known for demanding amnesty for all underage refugee children residing in Sweden.

    In late May, the National Forensic Medicine Agency released its first results of age tests on request from the Migration Board. Around 76 percent of the "underage children" surveyed proved to be 18 and over, which indirectly bolstered previous assertions that many asylum seekers were deliberately posing as minors to obtain more benefits. Nevertheless, the Swedish government does not intend to tear up resident permits issued on wrong grounds.

    "Once you have made a decision, it applies. And if you've been granted asylum, so yes, you have the right to stay in Sweden," Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said during a parliamentary interview. At the same time, she agreed that it would be beneficial to use a more correct decision-making basis.

    Gro Dahle
    © Photo: Gro Dahle
    Norwegian Writer Working on Children's 'Porn Book' Together With Daughter
    In 2015, Sweden received a record 35,000 asylum applications from "lone children," followed by 2,200 in 2016. In 2016, "unaccompanied children" cost Swedish taxpayers 26 billion SEK ($3 bln), with the bill expecting to land at 19 billion SEK ($2.2 bln) this year, according to the Swedish newspaper Expressen.

    Sweden's neighbor Norway, however, has no qualms about having second thoughts. Last year alone, Norway revoked the citizenship it had erroneously granted to 65 people, with another possible 500 to be examined this year.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (147)

    Related:

    Forever Young: Sweden Tussles With 'Refugee Children' in Their Thirties
    Sweden Sounds the Alarm: Refugee Children Forced to Sell Sex
    Sweden Tires of 'Bearded Children' Amid Migrant Influx
    Forever Young: Swedish Minister Taunted for Posing With Overage 'Refugee Kids'
    Swedish Football Hooligans Put On Niqabs to Protest Mask Ban, Taunt Minister
    Tags:
    refugee children, migrant crisis, sex, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok