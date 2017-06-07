London Police Detain 30-Year-Old Man Amid Investigation Into London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London Metropolitan Police detained a 30-year-old man in connection with the ongoing investigation of the latest terrorist attack in London, a statement released by the police said on Wednesday.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts… and has been taken into custody at a south London police station," the statement said.

According to the release, the man was detained following a search in the Ilford district of east London.

On Saturday, a vehicle rammed into people on the London Bridge before continuing in the direction of Borough Market. Three men then left the car and attacked several people with knives. Seven people have died as a result of the incident, and 48 more were injured. The attackers were shot dead by police on the scene.