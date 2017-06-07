Theresa May Says Ready to Change Human Rights Laws to Tackle Terror Threat

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that she was ready to initiate amendments to any laws of the country, including those protecting human rights, if such legislation hinders the country's anti-terror struggle.

"As we see the threat changing, evolving becoming a more complex threat, we need to make sure that our police and security and intelligence agencies have the powers they need… if our human rights laws stop us from doing it, we will change the laws so we can do it," May said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Mayor of London Slams Cuts of Police Spending Amid Terrorist Threat in UK

The UK politician added that such steps could include measures to "restrict the freedom and the movements of terrorist suspects," when the country's authorities had enough evidence to prove their violent intentions, as well as to introduce longer sentences for "people convicted of terrorist offences" among other issues.

In the course of the last few months, three terror attacks hit the United Kingdom. The most recent one was carried out on Saturday, when three men drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of Borough Market. The men then left the vehicle and attacked several people with knives. Seven people died as a result of the attack, and 48 more were injured. The attackers were shot by police on the scene within minutes.