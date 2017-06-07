Kiev Lodges Note of Protest to Moscow Over Matvienko’s Visit to Crimea

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expresses a decisive protest over one more illegal visit to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea … made by high-ranking officials of the occupier state headed by Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, which was a major violation of the Ukrainian and international law … In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry was handed over a corresponding note of protest," the statement said.
Crimea seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia in March 2014, when more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a referendum. Kiev, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the move and consider the peninsula to be an occupied territory.
