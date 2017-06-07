Register
04:47 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    French police stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017

    Man With Hammer Attacks Police Officers Next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4610

    A 40-year-old assailant of Algerian descent attacked on Tuesday police officers with a hammer near the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, slightly injuring one of the officers.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The first reports about the attack emerged at about 14:30 GMT. According to police, the individual shouted that the attack was committed in retaliation for French policy in Syria and called himself a "caliphate warrior" of Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia.

    Police opened fire and the attacker was critically injured. About 900 tourists were remained blocked in the iconic 12th century cathedral for more than two hours over security concerns. None of them was injured.

    French police stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Police Neutralize Terrorist Trying to Attack Them With Hammer at Notre Dame in Paris
    According to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, the man had along with the hammer two knives and an identification document saying the he was a student of Algerian descent that is being checked now. The minister added that the assailant was a lone-wolf attacker.

    The attacker reportedly lived in the department of Val-d'Oise and was not known to the French intelligence services. The anti-terror department of the French prosecutor's office has already launched an investigation into the incident.

    Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo welcomed professional actions of police that prevented mass casualties and wished a speedy recovery to the injured officer. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe made a similar statement via Twitter.

    The incident occurred three days after an attack in London where a car drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of the Borough Market. Three people then climbed out of the car and attacked people with knives. The attackers were shot by the police on the scene. Seven people were killed and 48 injured.

    Related:

    Trump, Saudi King Discuss Goal of Stopping Financing of Terrorist Groups
    UK Police Arrest Man at Heathrow Airport in Relation to Manchester Terror Act
    Australian FM Confirms Two Nationals Killed in Saturday's London Terror Act
    Tags:
    Notre Dame de Paris, attack, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok