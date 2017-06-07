UK Police Arrest Man at Heathrow Airport in Relation to Manchester Terror Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Another suspect was apprehended in relation to deadly Manchester attack of May 22 that claimed lives of at least 22 people, the police of the UK metropolitan county of Greater Manchester said in a statement Wednesday.

"A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with the investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena. The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act and remain in custody. The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport," the statement published on Twitter read.

BREAKING: Man arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with Manchester Arena attack pic.twitter.com/lw6nUwhch3 — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 6, 2017

According to the police, out of 19 people who had been detained in the probe, a total of seven are currently in custody for questioning. Twelve others were released without charges, the authorities explained.

On May 22, an explosion occurred at Manchester Arena at the end of a concert of US singer Ariana Grande. The UK police have identified Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and are now investigating the extremist network related to the man.

Daesh banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.