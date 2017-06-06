Register
19:41 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visit the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017

    Mayor of London Slams Cuts of Police Spending Amid Terrorist Threat in UK

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6520

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan stated that the city could lose up to 12,800 police officers due to the cuts.

    Metropolitan Police, UK
    © Flickr/ Yukiko Matsuoka
    Budget Cuts Lead to Slower Response Time in UK Police - Watchdog
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The plans of the ruling UK Conservative Party to introduce budget cuts targeting police funding could undermine security in London and possibly complicate potential for tackling terrorist attacks, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday.

    The Conservative Party has been implementing a program to reduce government expenditures. These plans have already resulted in a decrease of police officers by about 20,000 servicemen in the country since 2010, according to government figures.

    "Cuts on this scale would make it harder to foil future terrorist attacks on our city — and as the mayor of London I'm simply not willing to stand by and let that happen," Khan said as quoted by the London Evening Standard newspaper, speaking about potential budget cuts estimated at some 400 million pounds ($516 million at current exchange rates).

    A British police officer stands outside Leytonstone underground train station in east London, Monday, Dec. 7, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    UK Chancellor Accused of Putting People at Risk Over Police Cuts
    The mayor added that the city could lose up to 12,800 police officers due to the cuts.

    Comments of the London mayor have been echoed by the UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), opposing the plans of the ruling party to abolish British Transport Police, as well as calling for the country's authorities to protect security in the state by halting cuts that target rail security staff.

    The statements of both Khan and the RMT Union were made soon after the series of deadly attacks in the country's capital on Saturday that claimed the lives of at least seven people.

    Related:

    Budget Cuts Lead to Slower Response Time in UK Police - Watchdog
    London Police Chief Hopes Government to Abstain From Funding Cuts
    London Mayor Khan Warns Police Budget Cuts to Undermine Security
    UK Gov't Gifts Police More Cuts for Christmas, Tries to Bury Bad News
    Tags:
    police, budget cuts, Sadiq Khan, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok