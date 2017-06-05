Stoltenberg: Montenegro’s Accession to NATO Good for Stability of Balkans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Montenegro’s accession into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is good for both, the stability on the western Balkans and global peace, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during the ceremony of Montenegro’s official accession into the military alliance.

"Montenegro’s accession is good for Montenegro. It is also good for the stability of the western Balkans, and it’s good for international peace and security," Stoltenberg said.

The accession ceremony was marked by the handover of the instrument of accession from Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic to US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon received at the State Department.

Montenegro was invited to join the NATO military alliance in December of 2015. The Montenegrin authorities accepted the invitation, which has caused mass protests throughout the country.

On May 19, 2016, NATO member states signed the accession protocol.