Seriously? Lithuania Begins Fence Construction on Border With Russia

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Lithuania will begin its construction of a 44.6 kilometer (27.7 mile) long fence on the Russian border on Monday, the country’s State Border Guard Service announced.

"On Monday, the construction of a protection fence will begin on the border with Russia. By the end of this year, the fence on the Lithuanian side will be constructed at the stretch of 44.6 kilometers," the statement of the agency’s press service said.

The cost of the construction project is estimated to be 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million), with funds being allocated from the state budget. The segmented metal security fence will be up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) high and will feature additional equipment, according to the Border Guard Service statement made in May.

The May statement specified that the fence will extend from the junction of the Lithuanian, Polish and Russian borders toward the Lithuanian town of Vistytis and up to the Nemunas River. The 109 kilometer long border section beyond the Nemunas has previously been equipped with technical surveillance systems.

The construction is due to be finished by December 20.