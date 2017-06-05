UK Facing 'Unprecedented' Increase in Terror Threats in Wake of London Attack

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon CNN Host Slams ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Trump for White House Response to London Attacks

LONDON (Sputnik) — An increase in terror threats in the United Kingdom is on the "unprecedented scale" as eight terrorist plots have been uncovered during the last seventy days, local media reported on Sunday, citing a Whitehall source.

A total of 13 terrorist plots were uncovered between 2013 and March 2017, The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg posted on her Twitter page.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.