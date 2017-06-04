At Least 1,000 People Crushed in Stampede in Italy During Champions League Final

Almost 20,000 fans watched their hopes being dashed as Real Madrid devastated Juventus 4:1 despite many considering the Italian club to be the favorite of the match. After Cristiano Ronaldo scored the third goal, crackers went off reportedly prompting a bomb scare and stampede. Other reports suggest that the stampede was triggered by the fall of a metal gate on the pavement.

A loud sound at a Juventus watch party in Turin's town square sparked a false alarm and near-stampede https://t.co/DZx4QFcBgL pic.twitter.com/YO4nqnlR39 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) 3 июня 2017 г.

Many were treated for bruises and cuts but 10 people are in serious condition, according to local Corriere TV.

Some senior witnesses drew parallels with the notorious Heysel disaster when 39 people, mostly Italians, lost their lives under a collapsed wall of the Brussels stadium hosting the 1985 European Cup Final between Juventus and Liverpool.