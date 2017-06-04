At Least 1,000 People Crushed in Stampede in Italy During Champions League Final

Almost 20,000 fans watched their hopes being dashed as Real Madrid devastated Juventus 4:1 despite many considering the Italian club to be the favorite of the match. After Cristiano Ronaldo scored the third goal, crackers went off reportedly prompting a bomb scare and stampede. Other reports suggest that the stampede was triggered by the fall of a metal gate on the pavement.
A loud sound at a Juventus watch party in Turin's town square sparked a false alarm and near-stampede https://t.co/DZx4QFcBgL pic.twitter.com/YO4nqnlR39— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) 3 июня 2017 г.
Many were treated for bruises and cuts but 10 people are in serious condition, according to local Corriere TV.
🆘‼️😯🔥 #Italy: stampede after the #ChampionsLeague game in #Turin after a rumor of attack. There are 1000 people injured. pic.twitter.com/WEtJbI2XST— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 4 июня 2017 г.
Some senior witnesses drew parallels with the notorious Heysel disaster when 39 people, mostly Italians, lost their lives under a collapsed wall of the Brussels stadium hosting the 1985 European Cup Final between Juventus and Liverpool.
All comments
Show new comments (0)