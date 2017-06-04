London Mayor Extends Condolences Following 2 Terror Incidents in City

© AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski Two Attackers Near London Bridge Shot Dead by Police - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday expressed condolences to the relatives of those affected by the two terror incidents which took place in the city late on Saturday.

"The Metropolitan Police are responding to the horrific terrorist attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. My thoughts are with everyone affected… This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts," Khan posted on his official Twitter page.

Earlier on Saturday, local media reported that a van had hit several pedestrians on London Bridge while a stabbing attack took place at the Borough Market.

My statement on the cowardly terrorist attack in London tonight: https://t.co/PaGXogN60N

Please continue to follow @metpoliceuk for updates pic.twitter.com/AcGaju2Svp — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 4, 2017

​London Metropolitan Police confirmed they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area. They later declared that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

Early on Sunday, police declared the London Bridge and Borough Market incidents as terrorist incidents.