French Society Divided Over Efficiency of Macron's Law on Politics Moralization

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the OpinionWay survey, 48 percent of the French citizens said they did not believe that the law would influence political practices, with 33 percent considering it "unlikely" and 15 percent saying "definitely not."

Among those who considered the new law to be efficient, 9 percent expressed certainty in the law's ability to change the French politics, and 41 percent said it was "likely" to contribute to the transparency of the political life.

The majority of skeptics turned out to be supporters of right-wing Marine Le Pen and left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon, while those who supported Macron and socialist Benoit Hamon in the first round of presidential election in April had the most optimistic feelings.

On Thursday, French Minister of Justice Francois Bayrou presented a draft of the "moralization law," unveiling necessary constitutional changes to restore people's trust in the politicians.

The new law envisages many changes, for instance, the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a special French court which deals with ministerial misconduct cases, would be abolished. Former presidents would no longer be a part of the Constitutional Council, the highest constitutional authority in France.

The elected members of parliament will have right to only carry three mandates in a row, that will not concern the small communities. The government ministers will no longer be able to combine their parliamentary activities with the local mandates.

Following the numerous scandals involving the family members of the politicians, in particular, the case of the Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon and the ongoing investigation into alleged wrongdoing of Minister for Territorial Development Richard Ferrand, the new law would prohibit the governors from hiring members of their families.

The government also proposed to reform the financing scheme of the political parties, with only the European banks to be allowed to lend them money, while a special "Bank of Democracy" would be created to distribute loans to the candidates and their parties.