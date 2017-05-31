Kiev-led Troops Received Orders to Donbass Ceasefire for Next 24 Hours - HQ

© Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko DPR Rep in Contact Group Confirms Agreement With Ukraine on Donbass Truce From June 1

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian military received an order banning the use of all types of weapons and ammunition for 24 hours, the press center of the headquarters of Kiev's military operation in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday.

"On May 31, the leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces ordered commanders of all levels to prohibit the use of all types of weapons and ammunition from 00:00 hours on 01.06.2107 to 00.00 hours on 02.06.2017," the press center said in its Facebook blog.

According to the press center, the Ukrainian side at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) confirms that the Ukrainian military from June 1 will adhere to the "silence regime" in Donbas.

"However, in the event of the enemy threatening the lives of servicemen, civilians, as well as attempts to alter the contact line, the Ukrainian armed forces will be ready to use weapons at any moment," the press center added.