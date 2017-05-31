Watchdog Concerned Over Use of Force Against Reporters at Rallies in France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the report, since the time that a state of emergency was introduced in France in November 2015, French authorities have banned over 150 public assemblies through the use of emergency powers, as well as dozens more under ordinary law.

"Amnesty International is concerned at reports that journalists, photographers and other media workers covering demonstrations have been subjected to the arbitrary use of force by police," the watchdog's report said, adding that anyone covering or recording public assemblies is "exercising their right to freedom of expression and playing a key role in the effective realization of all aspects of freedom of expression."

Journalists play a key role in ensuring the availability of independent information about demonstrations, public assemblies and "related law enforcement operations," according to the report.

"The authorities should, therefore, prohibit any interference with the gathering, recording and dissemination of such information," the watchdog concluded.

The human rights watchdog calls for the lifting of the state of emergency and amending the laws regarding public assemblies.

The French state of emergency was introduced in November 2015 after the deadly terror attacks in Saint-Denis and Paris that left over 100 people dead and more than 400 injured. After the recent Manchester terror attack in the United Kingdom, French President Emmanuel Macron asked the Parliament to extend the state of emergency until November 1.