US Pop Star Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester for Benefit Concert Sunday

NEW YOR (Sputnik) — US pop star Ariana Grande announced on Tuesday that she will return to Manchester on June 4 for the benefit concert to pay tribute to those affected by the recent deadly terror attack.

"One Love Manchester — Sunday 4th June — Manchester, UK — Emirates Old Trafford," Grande said on Twitter, announcing the date of the concert.

​Grande will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay for the concert.

© AP Photo/ John Salangsang Ariana Grande to Give Charity Concert in Manchester to Support Victims of Attack

On May 22, a deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. The Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UK police have identified 22-year-old Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and currently are carrying out investigation into a suspected Islamist network behind the incident.