US Pop Star Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester for Benefit Concert Sunday

NEW YOR (Sputnik) — US pop star Ariana Grande announced on Tuesday that she will return to Manchester on June 4 for the benefit concert to pay tribute to those affected by the recent deadly terror attack.
"One Love Manchester — Sunday 4th June — Manchester, UK — Emirates Old Trafford," Grande said on Twitter, announcing the date of the concert.
May 30, 2017
Grande will be joined by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay for the concert.
The UK police have identified 22-year-old Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and currently are carrying out investigation into a suspected Islamist network behind the incident.
