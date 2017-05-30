Register
18:03 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A British flag flutters amongst EU flags ahead of British Prime Minister's visit at the European Commission in Brussels on January 29, 2016

    Brexit Not to Affect 2018 EU Budget - European Commission

    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3210

    The UK withdrawal will have no direct impact on the 2018 EU budget as the UK is expected still be a full member of the bloc during that year, according to the European Commission.

    Anti Brexit campaigners carry a Germany flag and European flags outside Britain's parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Berlin Should Not Pay More Into EU Budget After Brexit – Germany's Schaeuble
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The withdrawal of the United Kingdom will not affect the 2018 EU budget as formally the Brexit process would complete in 2019, the European Commission said Tuesday.

    "The UK withdrawal will have no direct impact on the 2018 budget as the UK is expected still be a full member of the EU during that year," the EU Commission said in a fact sheet published on its website.

    Speaking at a press conference, EU Commissioner in charge of budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger stressed that it was "the last normal budget" that the union of the 28 states would have.

    Germany's European Commissioner for the digital economy and society Guenther Oettinger attends a hearing in front of an European Parliament committee on the transfer of his portfolio to the budget and human resources commission, at the European Parliament in Brussels, January 9, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Brexit May Cost Germany $1Bln - EU Commissioner for Budget
    The commissioner also mentioned the Multiannual financial framework (MFF), a seven-year EU draft budget, post-2020, stressing that it would be elaborated by the European Commission before 2018. However, Oettinger believed that it was difficult to predict all possible consequences of the UK withdrawal from the European Union this year, and therefore, the EU states should discuss whether it is worth presenting the MFF this year without any clarity, or better to elaborate a more comprehensive and precise draft MFF in summer 2018.

    "I think it would be more in line with budget realities. If the Council and Parliament think that the Commission should submit a realistic draft next year, then we will be freed from the obligations of the financial regulation, otherwise the financial framework will have to be drafted by the end of this year," Oettinger said.

    The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union formally began in March, after it was confirmed that a letter triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, penned and signed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, was delivered to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50, the United Kingdom has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.

    Related:

    Brussels Sets Out Tough Conditions Ahead of Brexit Talks
    EU to Protect Expat Brits in Upcoming London Brexit Negotiations
    EU Leaders Lack Common Policy on Key Issues – EU Chief Brexit Negotiator
    EU Approves Directives in Brexit Negotiations
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Commission, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok