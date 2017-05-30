Register
15:00 GMT +330 May 2017
    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

    Brussels Sets Out Tough Conditions Ahead of Brexit Talks

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    0 3111

    The European Commission has set out its tough opening agenda for Brexit negotiations ahead of the start of talks in the week beginning June 19 - eleven days after the UK general election which Prime Minister Theresa May called in order to increase her majority and give her a powerful mandate going into the Brexit talks.

    The Commission has said the rights of EU citizens must be secured before any deal can be done over Britain's future trade relationship with the EU and that Britain must pay a "divorce bill" — its financial obligations under ongoing matters decided when it was still a member.

    ​"The Withdrawal Agreement should protect the rights of EU27 citizens, UK nationals and their family members who, at the date of entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement, have enjoyed rights relating to free movement under Union law, as well as rights which are in the process of being obtained and the rights the enjoyment of which will intervene at a later date [for example pension rights]," the working paper states

    The Commission has said the protection of citizens' rights post-Brexit will be top of the agenda and that no trade agreement will be made until those rights have been secured. UK Prime Minister May had wanted the trade talks to take place alongside the withdrawal negotiations, but this has been roundly rejected by all three EU institutions.

    ​'Divorce Settlement'

    A second working paper sets out in immense detail the terms of the financial settlement Britain will have to agree to when leaving the EU.

    "This single financial settlement should be based on the principle that the United Kingdom must honor its share of the financing of all the obligations undertaken while it was a member of the Union. The United Kingdom obligations should be fixed as a percentage of the EU obligations calculated at the date of withdrawal in accordance with a methodology to be agreed in the first phase of the negotiations," the working paper says.

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    EU Approves Directives in Brexit Negotiations
    The Commission says the UK must pay its share of obligations until it actually leaves, plus any enduring obligations thereafter. It would leave the European Central Bank and be reimbursed the paid-in capital in owns in the institution.

    However, it lists dozens of other agencies that the UK has been part of — all of which will be part of the "divorce bill." These include the Parliament, the Council, the Commission, Court of Auditors, the Court of Justice, the Ombudsman and everything from the European Maritime Safety Agency to Europol.

