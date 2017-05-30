Brussels Sets Out Tough Conditions Ahead of Brexit Talks

The Commission has said the rights of EU citizens must be secured before any deal can be done over Britain's future trade relationship with the EU and that Britain must pay a "divorce bill" — its financial obligations under ongoing matters decided when it was still a member.

#Article50 negotiations: we'll be open & transparent. Our 1st priority: protect rights of EU citizens in UK & UK citizens in the EU. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/AA07dsB3v2 — European Commission (@EU_Commission) 22 May 2017

​"The Withdrawal Agreement should protect the rights of EU27 citizens, UK nationals and their family members who, at the date of entry into force of the Withdrawal Agreement, have enjoyed rights relating to free movement under Union law, as well as rights which are in the process of being obtained and the rights the enjoyment of which will intervene at a later date [for example pension rights]," the working paper states.

The Commission has said the protection of citizens' rights post-Brexit will be top of the agenda and that no trade agreement will be made until those rights have been secured. UK Prime Minister May had wanted the trade talks to take place alongside the withdrawal negotiations, but this has been roundly rejected by all three EU institutions.

🆕 on #Brexit transparency website:



Draft EU position paper: Essential principles on the financial settlement https://t.co/Cnu5mz8Jr4 pic.twitter.com/Bzp1SJT8A7 — European Commission (@EU_Commission) 29 May 2017

​'Divorce Settlement'

A second working paper sets out in immense detail the terms of the financial settlement Britain will have to agree to when leaving the EU.

"This single financial settlement should be based on the principle that the United Kingdom must honor its share of the financing of all the obligations undertaken while it was a member of the Union. The United Kingdom obligations should be fixed as a percentage of the EU obligations calculated at the date of withdrawal in accordance with a methodology to be agreed in the first phase of the negotiations," the working paper says.

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration EU Approves Directives in Brexit Negotiations

The Commission says the UK must pay its share of obligations until it actually leaves, plus any enduring obligations thereafter. It would leave the European Central Bank and be reimbursed the paid-in capital in owns in the institution.

However, it lists dozens of other agencies that the UK has been part of — all of which will be part of the "divorce bill." These include the Parliament, the Council, the Commission, Court of Auditors, the Court of Justice, the Ombudsman and everything from the European Maritime Safety Agency to Europol.