01:21 GMT +330 May 2017
    Macron’s La Republique En Marche Party to Lead in June Parliamentary Election

    A poll shows that France's La Republique En Marche party of recently elected President Emmanuel Macron is projected to gain a parliamentary majority in the legislative election in June.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's La Republique En Marche (REM, or Republic on the Move) party of recently elected President Emmanuel Macron is projected to gain a parliamentary majority in the legislative election in June, receiving 31 percent of votes in the first round of election, a recent Harris Interactive poll showed Monday.

    According to the poll, the level of projected support for REM dropped by 1 percent, compared to last week's results.

    The survey also revealed that the right-wing National Front (FN) party was set to receive 19 percent of votes, while The Republicans' party was expected to gain 18 percent. The positions of both parties remained unchanged, compared to the previous poll.

    Jean-Luc Melenchon’s left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) lost 2 percent, with its chances amounting now to 14 percent. The Socialist Party improved its positions by 1 percent and might receive 7 percent of votes.

    The legislative elections will take place in France in two rounds, on June 11 and June 18. The candidates compete for 577 places in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French bicameral parliament.

