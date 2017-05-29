Germany Prepares for Radical Leftist Protests During G20

BERLIN (Sputnik) — German intelligence is preparing for mass protests by far-left groups during the July G20 summit in Hamburg, Federal Office for Protection of the Constitution (BfV) President Hans-Georg Maassen said on Monday.

"We are witnessing high mobilization among the left extremists, which is related to the G20 summit," Maassen said, noting that the agency was closely monitoring the situation.

According to the intelligence head, the BfV shares information with the federal authorities and the police of Hamburg.

The 12th G20 Summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8. The event will see the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union converge on the German city. Security during the event will be ensured by 15,000 police officers.