Flaming Thunder Drills Involving 5 NATO States' Servicemen Start in Lithuania

VILNIUS (Sputnik)The annual military exercise Flaming Thunder has started on Monday in the Lithuanian city of Pabrade, involving over 700 servicemen from five NATO member states, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said in a statement.

"The Flaming Thunder exercise will be held at the Gen. Zukauskas polygon in Pabrade for the fifth time. The servicemen will conduct artillery and mortar fire in daytime and nighttime within the drills," the statement read, adding that over 700 servicemen from Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Poland and the Netherlands will be engaged.

The Dutch servicemen will participate in the Flaming Thunder exercises for the first time, the statement specified.

The drills will be held until June 3.

