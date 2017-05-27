Some 1,500 People Protesting Near Taormina Against G7 Summit - Police

© REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane Activists Protest Against G7 in Italy (VIDEO)

TAORMINA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk finished the work of the two-day G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina.

The demonstration is taking place in the town of Giardini Naxos, located close to Taormina. The anti-globalist protesters tried to break through a police cordon on the esplanade of Giardini Naxos, while the police used batons and tear gas in response. Clashes allegedly instigated by a few radicals quickly subsided, the Sputnik correspondent added.

The protesters mainly consist of activists of leftist movements. They managed to get to Sicily despite security measures and the detainment of about 50 activists, who had planned to protest against holding the summit, earlier on Saturday.