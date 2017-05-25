Manchester Police Searching House in Wigan After Monday's Deadly Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday night, an explosion went off at the end of a concert of the US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 22 people, including minors, dead and dozens more injured.

​"We made an arrest in Wigan yesterday in connection with the investigation into the horrific incident at Manchester Arena. Following this arrest a house in Wigan was raided this morning and is currently being searched," the police wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police announced that a man carrying a suspicious package was arrested in Wigan in connection with the deadly Manchester attack.

According to the police's chief constable Ian Hopkins, a total of eight male suspects have now been arrested in relation to the tragic incident.