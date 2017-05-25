Cancellation of Johnson's Visit to Russia Damaged UK Side Worse - Moscow

© REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis Johnson Finds Himself in Isolation After Demanding New Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s visit to Russia caused more damage to the UK side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"As for the UK Foreign Secretary's refusal to come to Moscow, in this case, believe me, he did not inflict much damage to anyone but to himself," Zakharova told reporters.

The spokeswoman noted that the cancellation altered little for bilateral relations as London has unilaterally refused to utilize a wide range of joint counterterror tools.

"This is the work of special bodies, special services, special structures, the appropriate mechanisms. We have experience in conducting consultations, exchanging information, various 'hotlines' — all these have been blocked unilaterally by the UK some time ago, quite a long time," Zakharova stressed.

In early April, the UK government official website announced that Johnson had canceled his visit to Moscow, scheduled for April 10, following the US missile attack on the Syrian military base Ash Sha’irat.