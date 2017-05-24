UK Police Detain 5th Man on Suspicion of Involvement in Manchester Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Monday night, a bomb allegedly detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi went off outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. Media reported that Abedi's brother was detained on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reported that three men were detained in southern Manchester following the attack. Another one of Abedi's brothers was detained in Tripoli.

According to the Sky News broadcaster, the fifth suspect, who was carrying a suspicious package, was detained in the town of Wigan in Greater Manchester. The police are reportedly assessing the package.

The deadly blast claimed lives of at least 22 people and injured dozens more. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and other states, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.