Terror Threat Level Remains 'Very High' in France - Prime Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) — The level of terror threat in France remains "very high," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday after a Cabinet meeting during which the recent terror attack in Manchester was discussed.

"The terror threat remains at a very high level," Philippe said.

Earlier in the day, French leader Emmanuel Macron asked the Parliament to extend the state of emergency, introduced in 2015, until November 1. Macron also asked for a new law to reinforce security, needed in the face of a growing terrorist threat, to be prepared over the next few weeks.

The state of emergency was declared in France on November 14, 2015 following the terror attacks in Saint-Denis and in Paris, when the Bataclan theater was seized by terrorists. Over 100 people died in the attacks, and more than 400 were injured.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others injured. The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.