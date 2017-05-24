Theresa May Suggests 'Wider Group' of People May Be Linked to Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than one person may be connected to the Manchester attack, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

"It is a possibility we cannot ignore, that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack," May said after a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency response committee, as quoted by Fox News channel's Twitter.

© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira UK Prime Minister Raises Terror Threat Level, Says Next Attack May Be 'Imminent'

She confirmed that the suspected attack perpetrator was born in the United Kingdom.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 120 others injured. UK police named one Salman Abedi, 22, the perpetrator of the attack.