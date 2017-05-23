ROME (Sputnik) – Pope Francis was deeply saddened by the deadly attack in Manchester and expressed his condolences to all those affected by the explosion, Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in the telegram of condolences on Tuesday.

"His Holiness Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the injury and tragic loss of life caused by the barbaric attack in Manchester, and he expresses his heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this senseless act of violence," the telegram said.

© Photo: NATO NATO Secretary General Condemns Manchester Terror Attack

Pope Francis is said to have commended the efforts of the emergency and security personnel.

"Mindful in a particular way of those children and young people who have lost their lives, and of their grieving families, Pope Francis invokes God’s blessings of peace, healing and strength upon the nation," the telegram added.

A deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and 59 injured. Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.