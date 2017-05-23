Several Teenagers Missing After Manchester Terror Attack

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA Erdogan Says Turkey Stands With UK in Counterterrorism Fight Following Manchester Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) – Chloe Rutherford, 17, Liam Curry, 19, Olivia Campbell, 15, as well as two Scottish teenagers Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod are among those, who have not been in contact with their relatives since the explosion, the Manchester Evening News media outlet reported.

Alison Howe, 44, Lisa Lees, 43, Martyn Hett, 29, Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron are also being searched by their families and friends.

Relatives of the missing people are sharing their photos through the social networks — for example, through the page Manchester Missing in Twitter — hoping to gain any kind of information.

#Manchester still missing as a result of the despicable act last night. We stand shoulder to shoulder with all those effected. Please RT 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rwiiym9l5B — PC Amjad Ditta (@WYP_AmjadDitta) 23 мая 2017 г.

​The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.