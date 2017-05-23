UK Emergency Services Hospitalized 59 Casualties of Manchester Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fifty-nine people injured in the explosion outside the Manchester Arena were taken to various hospitals, while a number of others were treated on site, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) NHS Trust said Tuesday.

NWAS has taken 59 casualties from the Manchester Arena incident to various hospitals & treated a number of walking wounded on scene — NWAS NHS Trust (@NWAmbulance) 23 мая 2017 г.

The blast occurred on Monday night at the end of the concert of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 19 people dead. The police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack at the moment.