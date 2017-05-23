WATCH: Chaos At Manchester Arena Following Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

Another chaotic scene from #Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/oAoe8CfnOM — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) May 22, 2017



Fatalities have been confirmed as a result of the explosion, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

RT @distinguiti: PANIC OUTSIDE THE MANCHESTER ARENA THIS IS SO SCARY OMG pic.twitter.com/GBlzLa65H8 — Trixy Wh (@trixywh) May 22, 2017

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena," police said via Twitter. "There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured."

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande said that the singer was "okay".