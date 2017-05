–

BRUSSELS (Sputnik)The European Commission plans to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom on it leaving the European Union starting on June 19, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday.

"I hope to organize the first round of talks as soon as possible, I am hoping on the week starting on June 19," Barnier told reporters.

