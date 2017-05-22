Register
17:36 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine May 14, 2017

    Shame on You! Ukrainian President Booed During Public Appearance (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Europe
    Get short URL
    21401300

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ended up being booed after a public appearance at a memorial complex, prompting concerns about growing discontent with his rule within the country.

    On May 21, which is annually observed in Ukraine as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko arrived at the Bykivnia Graves National Historic Memorial to make a public address.

    After delivering his speech the Ukrainian leader was approached by a large group of people who peppered him with questions like, “How come the poorest country in Europe has such a rich president?” and demanded that he, "Reign in the judges so they stop stealing."

    Poroshenko however decided not to engage in a public debate and hurried away from the scene as the crowd chanted, "Shame on you!", "Liar!" and "Resign!"

    Political analyst Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik Radio that this reaction is unsurprising given the fact that virtually all of Kiev’s recent political, economic and social initiatives have led to the average Ukrainian becoming increasingly disaffected with their government.

    "Maybe Poroshenko’s advisers want him to lose the remains of electoral support and to leave the office. Maybe they deliberately give him advice that would make it easier to replace him," Dudchak speculated.

    He also added that a number of factors suggest that Poroshenko is being groomed to become a scapegoat who would be held responsible for all the bad things committed by Ukrainian authorities over the last few years.

    "For the collective West it would be a good way out of this situation: pin the blame for all the negatives on one guy and replace him with another who would keep telling Ukrainians the same tall tales while doing practically the same things his predecessor did," Dudchak explained.

    Meanwhile, Alexei Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council, said that this incident essentially sums up the results of Poroshenko’s presidency.

    "Vox Populi: By chanting “Liar!” and “Shame on You!” at Porosheko, a portion of Ukrainian electorate succinctly and emotionally summed up the results of his presidency," Puskov wrote on Twitter.

    Related:

    Ceasefire? Be Damned! Poroshenko Sends Soviet T-80 Tanks to Donbass
    Ukrainians See Red Over Poroshenko's Ban on Russian Social Media
    No More Money for Nothing: Trump’s Budget Proposal May Frustrate Ukraine, Others
    Tags:
    public outcry, reaction, people, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok