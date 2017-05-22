Impossible for Poland to Host Refugees for Fear of 'Social Disaster'- Party Head

–

WARSAW (Sputnik)Last Tuesday, EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos urged Poland and Hungary to do their part for the bloc's refugee relocation program and added that they might face sanctions otherwise.

"If we want to stop the wave of aggression on part of immigrants, at least toward women, we would have to use some sort of punitive measures. If we use punitive measures, it would immediately turn out that we are seen as Nazi. This is a vicious circle. We simply cannot get involved in this," Kaczynski told Gazeta Polska Coddiennie.

The politician said that hosting refugees would launch a "mechanism that cannot be stopped afterward" and constitute "a kind of a social disaster."

The head of PiS said that Poland would have to completely change it culture and sacrifice its current level of security if it were to adopt EU refugee relocation rules.

Polish President Beata Szydlo reacted to Brussels' Tuesday warning by stating that Poland could not accept refugees and that there was no agreement among EU member states on compulsory quotas of migrants that they should take in.

The refugee relocation system allows to ease the pressure on the countries that serve as points of entry for migrants, mainly Italy and Greece.

