Merkel Pledges Fairness During Brexit Talks, UK to Still Have Price to Pay

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Sky News broadcaster, the leader made the remark during her speech at a conference of family-owned businesses in Berlin.

Merkel added that she viewed the Brexit process as negotiating a free trade agreement from the opposite direction and added that the European Union would have "to see how we balance that out" if the United Kingdom decides to not accept free movement of EU citizens.

On Wednesday, the German chancellor warned that Brexit would seriously affect the UK economy and lives of ordinary people.

In March, the United Kingdom officially began its withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London has two years to complete the negotiations. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated her priority is to establish control over migration and has ruled out remaining part of the single market.

The talks are expected to begin after the June 8 UK general election.

